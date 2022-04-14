SEBRING — After a revision to include the budget numbers for the waterfront project, the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency’s Master Plan update was approved recently by the City Council.
The 4-1 vote of approval of the master plan extends the life of the CRA by 21 years to 2043.
City Councilwoman Terry Mendel said Tuesday that she voted “no” on the CRA Master Plan because the waterfront budget is not being a good steward of the taxpayer’s money.
While Mendel has said the CRA does some good things, she does not support the sweeping changes in the waterfront redevelopment plan, which includes the demolition of the Jack Stroup Civic Center.
John Jones, with S&ME, the firm that researched and developed the new master plan, said it includes some of the budget items that were identified at the previous council meeting, including the potential total project cost for the waterfront development within the CRA plan.
The reason that all potential projects are included in the CRA plan is that if a project is not placed in the plan, the CRA cannot consider implementing that project or spend tax increment funds on it, he said.
“It is a standard practice, when you are implementing CRA plans, to cast a very wide net and list a range of potential programs and projects for the CRA to select from, kind of like a menu, to place in their annual work plan,” Jones said. “So a lot of the projects that are identified in here the CRA may or may not act on, but unless they are identified in here, they wouldn’t have the option to act on them.”
Mendel’s husband, Tom, said the capital projects that are in the plan totals an estimated $24.7 million, but the master plan revenue is only $5.2 million.
“So what is not shown in here is how you get the additional funds because the plan is showing negative numbers for years 2023 through 2025,” he said. The waterfront project doesn’t show the design costs.
“This plan needs significant work,” Mendel said.
Mayor John Shoop said the CRA plan is a 21-year plan. Jones explained that potential projects have to be put in the plan. The revenue and cost side is not totally in the plan, but come on an annual basis to the City Council. So at that time, the City Council looks at the project itself.
These are rough numbers and estimates (on the waterfront project) by a consultant, he said. So the next step would be to get the design, which may cost $150,000 or $200,000. If it will cost $17 million to get the project done, that is a decision the City Council will make at that point in time.
In November 2000, the CRA approved a contract with S&ME for $107,270 to update the Master Plan. The previous master plan update was completed in 2004.