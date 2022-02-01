LAKE WALES, Fla. — The City of Lake Wales Development Services director, Mark J. Bennett, is expanding his team to support an unprecedented amount of development.
Bennett mentioned his team is prepared to be proactive with developers and builders as new homes and businesses come to the city.
“It hasn’t quite hit yet, but we want to be prepared with the right staff in place to handle it,” Bennett said. “We’re ready for when new developments start getting constructed and single-family house permits start coming in,” he noted.
One of the new positions is senior planner, filled by Jasmine Khammany, who holds a bachelor’s degree in planning from Iowa State. Lake Wales is the third city that she has worked for in her career. Khammany has experience working in growing communities, and she is familiar with Polk County.
Corey Stripling has been hired to fill the existing position of building official, with a broad scope of responsibilities in the department. Stripling has significant experience in the private sector, and he has worked as the building official in another city in Polk County experiencing rapid growth.
“Corey is responsible for what I call the vertical development activity, new buildings, building renovations and plans reviews for building projects. Basically, anything related to building construction falls under Corey’s purview,” Bennett said.
A second position of permit technician was also recently added, being filled by Alisha McClain. She is a certified permit technician through the International Code Council, and she has experience working in other jurisdictions in Polk County processing large volumes of permits.
In filling these positions, Bennett was looking for employees with experience in handling rapid growth and development to ensure that the city continues to provide the best customer service possible.
Bennett said one of the benefits to adding the new position is allowing assistant director of Development Services, Autumn Cochella to work on bigger picture items going forward.
“This will free up Autumn to focus on other planning related projects, a major one being proposed is changes to our land development regulations,” Bennett explained.
“Over the next few years as the city has more development activity, depending on how busy we get, I could see a need for some more staff, but we’re not there yet,” Bennett said. “I’ve done some preliminary projections on what staff we would need based on certain parameters,” he noted.
Bennett said keeping the development process smooth and efficient is important as people eye Lake Wales as a place to call home and conduct business.
Bennett also indicated he’s pleased at how far the department has come in the last 16 months — it now has 12 full-time employees.
Bennett, who’s been a Lake Wales resident for nearly 25 years, joined city staff in the fall of 2020, with the goal of making the development process more streamlined and user friendly when it comes to reviewing plans and issuing building permits.