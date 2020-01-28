SEBRING — A Maine bank has filed a complaint for foreclosure of mortgage and security interests and for damages against the Magnolia Retirement Home, Inc., its owners, the City of Sebring and unknown tenants.
The Agency for Healthcare Administration noted numerous deficiencies in denying the renewal of the assisted living facility license for the Magnolia Retirement Home, 149 Magnolia Ave., which is owned by Manuel and Priscilla Domisiw. The facility’s residents were relocated in June.
The Northeast Bank of Maine, represented by Fort Lauderdale attorney Craig Stephen Barnett, filed the foreclosure lawsuit in December.
The Magnolia property was leased under terms from July 1, 1996, the lawsuit complaint noted.
There were a number of subsequent transactions since that date, including a loan and promissory note.
The complaint notes there are exhibits related to the “loan documents” that include: the loan agreement, note, mortgage, assignment of rents, assignments of loan and liens, financing statement and financing statement amendments.
The borrowers defaulted under the terms of the note by failing to pay the monthly payment of principal and interest due on June 5, 2019 or thereafter, according to the complaint.
The complaint states the City of Sebring may claim some interest in the property by virtue of those certain notices of lien and order imposing penalties/lien. The city’s code violation lien, however, is subordinate and inferior to Northeast Bank’s mortgage lien.
The complaint states “defendants John Doe and Jane Doe may be occupying and in possession of the property and may claim some right, title or interest in and to the property by virtue of being in possession of the property as lessees or tenants having an unrecorded rental agreement for the property.”
John and Jane Doe’s interests, if any, are “subordinate, inferior and junior to Northeast Bank’s mortgage lien,” according to the complaint.
A summons was filed Dec. 27 to be served to Sebring Mayor John Shoop.
City Attorney Bob Swaine said Monday that the summons was served on the city and he will be reviewing it.