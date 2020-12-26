SEBRING — Bob Hoffman, who served the City of Sebring in an administrative capacity for many years, is retiring this month.
He served as city administrator for nearly 18 years when he stepped down from the position in 2008 and stayed on with the city as assistant city administrator ever since.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said Hoffman is retiring on Dec. 31.
Noethlich has been with the city since 2002. He became the assistant city administrator in 2006 and became the city manager in 2008.
Noethlich had worked in information technology for the city when the position of city administrator was created for him to fill in preparation of becoming the city administrator.
News accounts from May 2008 stated Noethlich took over operations of the City of Sebring. In preparation for Hoffman’s retirement at end of June after almost 18 years as city administrator, Noethlich had been transitioning slowly into the job.
But, Hoffman didn’t retire from the city and filled the position of assistant city administrator.
At the time in 2008, the City Council had differing opinions on whether Hoffman should stay on as assistant city administrator. Some believed his presence would be helpful, but would also serve as a crutch for Noethlich.
At a 2008 City Council meeting, Hoffman said he didn’t want the job, but he would be willing to work part time for about 30 to 90 days to help train the new employee (whoever was selected to fill the assistant city manager position).
Of course, Hoffman didn’t have to train anyone because he remained in the position for another 12 1/2 years.