SEBRING — The revised waterfront plan was a hit with all the council members and CRA Board members who voiced their approval Tuesday at a joint meeting of the Sebring City Council and Community Redevelopment Agency Board.
But, there were a few concerns brought up by the council, CRA Board and the public.
Notably there was less than half as many people from the public in attendance compared to the June meeting when the design firm Kimley-Horn presented its two designs for the 8.2 acres of city-owned property at the City Pier Beach area on Lake Jackson.
At the June meeting there were some who didn’t want to see sweeping changes at the waterfront, but others supported the redevelopment ideas for the prime lakefront property near the city center. The Kimley-Horn designers took the feedback from the June meeting to create a revised design.
Both joint meetings were held at the Jack Stroup Civic Center, which would be demolished to make way for the new features such as an event lawn that could accommodate 2,000 people, enhanced beach/waterfront, playground, splash pad, beach recreation games such as volleyball, picnic pavilions and more.
Nearly every council member, CRA Board member and members of the public stressed the need for a civic center.
Councilman Tom Dettmen said the civic center doesn’t have to be at the waterfront, but there needs to be a plan to have a civic center. He said he doesn’t know of a city that doesn’t have a civic center.
“To eliminate this and not know where we are going and have a plan to go, I think, is a mistake,” he said. He noted the group was in the civic center at the time planning for this. If there is a new initiative down the road, where will they meet?
Councilman Lenard Carlisle said the city needs a civic center somewhere and he realizes the current one is antiquated.
Also, there are no plans for the Historical Society, he said.
“I am all for growing and going for the future, but we can’t throw away the past,” Carlisle said.
The Historical Society is currently occupying the Weigle House (Yellow House) and Clovelly House (Green House), which are on the southern end of the city-owned waterfront property. Currently there are no definite plans for the historic houses.
Mayor John Shoop agreed that the city needs a civic center someplace.
“I like this plan,” he said. “The big green area, I think we really need to be cognizant of how we light it and how visible it is.” Currently the lighting is inadequate in the area with a lot of dark spaces.
CRA Board Member Rachel Lovett said, “I am really excited to see the progress on this plan. This is a really great combination from the feedback from the last time around.”
The first public comment came from Rebekah Kogelshatz who said she loved the idea, but was concerned about the upkeep and maintenance and didn’t want it to look like it is now.
With three children, she didn’t want the playground to be lacking in mulch and unsafe. She said she didn’t want the picnic tables to have graffiti with foul language that her children would see.
So how is it going to stay looking like this? The city will have to budget for it, Kogelshatz said.
“It is a wonderful plan; we need it for downtown,” she said. “It needs to be revitalized certainly because of the condition it is in, but in the long run, is it just going to revert back to what we have here?”
Having enough parking was a concern with most of the board and council members. The plan’s designated spot for a “History Garden/Flex Space” was also identified as a spot for alternate parking with 18 spaces.
A condo owner just north of the city property voiced concerns about the noise that would come from the playground area.
Some noted the already challenging stormwater drainage issues in the area and pointed out areas of concern.
A couple of people asked if there was a cost estimate for all of this. Another person recommended the project be done in phases.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said after the plan is finalized then the cost would be determined. Some funding sources have been identified, he added.
At the end of the meeting, Council President Charlie Lowrance thanked everyone for providing input.
“I think this plan has been a big improvement over the last one,” he said. “I think we have incorporated a lot of the past ideas into this plan.”
Lowrance thanked the CRA for funding the development of the waterfront plan, “which is well over $100,000 and they have money to go forward with this as long we keep it reasonable.
“I want everybody to understand, this is not just a dream right now. This is something we want to move forward with.”
The waterfront redevelopment master plan process will continue with Kimley-Horn preparing a final master plan, which will then be presented for feedback, revision and approval.