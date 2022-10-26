LAKE WALES — City of Lake Wales Development Services and S&ME, a consulting firm, will facilitate a public forum to evaluate land in the city’s designated utility service area surrounding Lake Wales in unincorporated Polk County.
The forum will take place at the James Austin Community Center in Lake Wales at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
“We plan to explore future expansion opportunities on the periphery of the city limits,” Director of Development Services Mark J. Bennett said. “It’s essential we be proactive and focus on responsible growth.”
The forum will give residents an additional opportunity to engage in the creation of the land use plan. The project team will present recommended land use scenarios based on information previously collected through public engagement and the online survey.
“The land use plan is key to the growth of Lake Wales,” City Manager James Slaton said. “We will know what land areas to protect, and the land areas suitable for development as it relates to a land owner requesting property annexation,” Slaton noted.
The land use plan will help city staff consider certain urban planning techniques, such as transfer of development rights, conservation easements and/or agricultural conservation easements as possible methods to protect and preserve environmentally sensitive lands while addressing potential concerns to property rights. The plan will also be used as a basis for future infrastructure planning for utilities and transportation.
City staff may share the land use plan with Polk County for consideration as part of a joint planning agreement.