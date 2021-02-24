AVON PARK — Florida Airport Management had 11 speakers present their views at Monday’s City Council meeting on the benefits of a partnership with the City of Avon Park to operate and lease the city’s airport.
There was much discussion on how to move forward with negotiating an agreement, while also coming to terms on paying off the existing airport debt and who would pay for an attorney to review the agreement for the city.
Council and FAM agreed to a 50/50 split of the attorney fees up to a total of $20,000. City Attorney Gerald Buhr recommended three attorneys for council to consider, while stating a fourth attorney recommended by FAM could also be considered for the contract review.
The City Council scheduled a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 1, to select an attorney who specializes in lease contract negotiations.
At a Jan. 27 special City Council meeting, American Hemp Manufacturing CEO Johnathan Clark described a proposal of a long-term lease of the entire airport with its subsidiary — Florida Airport Management — managing the airport.
AHM would use the former Dumont Aircraft building for the manufacture of industrial hemp that would be grown by local farmers. The hemp would be trucked out of the city.
Also, the airport would be used as a staging area for emergency supplies (such as for hurricane relief), with helicopters and C-130 cargo planes using the airport.
Originally FAM sought a 50-year lease for $1 a year, but at Monday’s meeting, FAM stated it needed a minimum of a 30-year lease.
Clark said after the Jan. 27 meeting, they took into account the feedback and they are open to suggestions. “We are not trying to commander anything.”
The panel of speakers for FAM included local farmer Jeff Williams, who said the airport/hemp production agreement would help farmers move forward as they have been struggling in recent years with losing fruit prematurely due to citrus greening.
Former Kissimmee Mayor Jose Alverez said he was born and raised on a farm.
The airport should be self sufficient, he said. The goal is to be partners for the airport with the tax revenue becoming an economic engine.
This will attract other companies, but now, “you have nothing to offer,” Alvarez said. “Put Avon Park on the map.”
Councilman Jim Barnard said an agreement needs levels of protection for the city, which needs a lawyer to review the proposal.
He would like to move forward if the agreement states if it allows the city to get out of the lease if performance levels are not met.
Council was in agreement with the general terms presented by FAM for a 30-year lease of the airport, with FAM serving as the fixed based operator of the airport and having the rights to design and build the necessary structures for their operations.