Immigration Florida

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the Christians United For Israel (CUFI) Summit 2023, Monday, in Arlington, Va.

 JACQUELYN MARTIN/AP PHOTO, FILE

MIAMI (AP) — Several civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on Monday challenging Florida’s new immigration law.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Florida, Americans for Immigrant Justice and the American Immigration Council filed the lawsuit in Miami federal court against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Statewide Prosecutor Nicholas B. Cox on behalf of the Farmworker Association of Florida and others, according to court records.

