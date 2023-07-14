In a story regarding the costs of road maintenance that appeared in Tuesday’s edition of the Highlands News-Sun, there are a number of items that need to be clarified.
Highlands County has only 180 miles of unpaved roads. Road and Bridge Director Jonathan Harrison pointed out the county is running behind by about 510 miles, or the equivalent of 36 weeks, because of the price of materials, position vacancies and employees being reallocated to other jobs. The cost to grade a road is up $7 per mile from $110 to an average of $117 per mile, not the cost to resurface. The cost increase is due to salary increases and an increase in equipment break even rates (lifespan, maintenance, repairs and replacements, and fuel.