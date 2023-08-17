Libya Clashes

Smoke rises during clashes between rival militias in Tripoli, Libya, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. According to local media, fighting broke out between the 444 brigade and the Special Deterrence Force late Monday evening.

 YOUSEF MURAD/AP PHOTO

CAIRO (AP) — Clashes between rival militias in Libya’s capital killed at least 27 people and left residents trapped in their homes Tuesday, unable to escape the violence, medical authorities said.

The fighting appears to be the most intense to shake Tripoli this year. In addition to the 27 deaths, over 100 people were injured in the fighting, Libya’s Emergency Medicine and Support Center, a medical body that is deployed during humanitarian disasters and wars, said early Wednesday.

