SEBRING — The AdventHealth Lake Placid Foundation and AdventHealth Wauchula Foundation Board of Directors is grateful to the Heartland and surrounding communities for their continued support of the Foundations’ 8th Annual Clays & Camo clay shoot, which took place on Friday, May 13, at the OK Corral Gun Club in Okeechobee, Florida.
More than 170 guests attended the event, which raised more than $38,000 to benefit the AdventHealth Lake Placid Wellness Center and AdventHealth Wauchula Wellness Trail.
Guests enjoyed generously donated healthy snacks and beverages from local companies to keep them fueled on the course, including Futch Farms’ Fresh from Florida watermelon, handpicked blueberries from the Barben Family, Fruit Pearls from CitraPac, and assorted juices from Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Co.
“This record-breaking event was full of fun and it was wonderful to gather together to give back to our patients and communities,” said Christen Johnson, executive director, AdventHealth Lake Placid Foundation and AdventHealth Wauchula Foundation. “Our communities’ support positively impacts the health and wellness of those we care for, and we are grateful for the loyal partners who help bring our mission to life.”
Congratulations to the top shooting teams:
First Place Highest Overall Team: Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, sponsored by US Acute Care Solutions, won with a score of 372, and included Sherriff Paul Blackman, Brian Kramer, Keith Starling and John Barcinas.
Second Place Highest Overall Team: Hardee County Sheriff’s Department, sponsored by AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, with a score of 369, and included Wayne Faulkner, Ruben Garcia, Ray Seilley and Joe Franza.
Third Place Highest Overall Team: Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Co., with a score of 367, and included Wild Bil Martinelli, Rooster Chambers, Kaleb Baker and John Martinelli.
Highest Overall Female: Dee Orr with a score of 94.
Highest Overall Male: Jim St. Claire with a perfect score of 100.
Highest Overall Junior: Charlie Johnson with an impressive score of 76.
Thank you to our event sponsors: Presenting Sponsor, Brasfield & Gorrie General Contractors; Gold Sponsors, Sebring International Raceway and Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Co.; Green Bird Sponsors, Clifford R. Rhoades, P.A., HuntonBrady Architects, P.A., Marmer Construction, Inc., Peggy Scott & Family, Suzette Rhoades with Re/Max Realty, and US Acute Care Solutions; Lunch Sponsors, Kids, Inc. and Kinbro, Inc.; Prize Sponsor, MidFlorida Credit Union; and Breakfast Sponsor, Springer Construction.
At AdventHealth Lake Placid and AdventHealth Wauchula, uncommon compassion meets unparalleled expertise to help everyone we care for feel whole. Thanks to generous donors who support events like Clays & Camo, the Foundations can continue to fund life-changing programs that benefit patients and our communities. For more information about the Foundations or upcoming events, call 863-402-5525.