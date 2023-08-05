Chemical Fire Tennessee

In this photo released by the Chattanooga Fire Dept., emergency responders extinguish a fire in a tractor trailer carrying organic peroxide and sodium hydroxide chemicals, Thursday evening, in Hamilton County, Tenn. Cleanup from a chemical spill and fire near Interstate 24 will take several days, after the interstate was shut down and nearby homes evacuated overnight.

 CHATTANOOGA FIRE DEPARTMENT via AP

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Cleanup from a chemical spill and fire near Interstate 24 in Tennessee will take several days, after the interstate was shut down and nearby homes evacuated overnight on Thursday.

Emergency responders were called to the scene just after 9 p.m. when a tractor-trailer carrying organic peroxide and sodium hydroxide caught fire in a shopping center parking lot in Chattanooga, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department.

