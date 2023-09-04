Minnesota Faith at the Fair

Volunteer Jane McClure, right, serves breakfast items at the Hamline Church Dining Hall to Jeff Knott and his two teenage daughters, Marin, left, and Elsie, during the Minnesota State Fair in Falcon Heights, Minn., on Aug. 24. The Knotts, at the fair to show the girls’ pigs, like the Methodist dining hall’s early opening hours, variety of dishes, and religious mission.

 GIOVANNA DELL’ORTO/AP PHOTO

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — As the sun rose on an unusually steamy opening day of the Minnesota State Fair, Jeff Knott and his two daughters joined the already long breakfast line outside the Hamline Church Dining Hall.

The Lutheran family, at the fair to show the teen girls’ pigs Billy and Lil’ Red, favor this Methodist all-volunteer diner for its early opening, variety of foods including the signature “hamloaf” sandwich, and religious mission.

