BURLINGTON, Mass. — Finvi, a leading provider of enterprise workflow automation software built to accelerate revenue recovery and simplify the payment process, has been chosen by the Highlands County Clerk of Circuit Court & Comptroller in Sebring, Florida to enhance its operational efficiency and public service with Finvi’s RevQ+ software.
Scheduled to be implemented in the spring of 2022, the automation and efficiency delivered with the RevQ+ solution will enable the Highlands County Clerk’s office to optimize their compliance operations, expand their payment plan offerings, and modernize their payment technology. The platform’s built-in workflows and flexible configurations will allow them to maximize their current resources – leading to increased account compliance and enhanced stewardship.
“Our highest priority is to deliver exceptional public service,” said Highlands County Clerk of Circuit Court & Comptroller Jerome Kaszubowski. “The RevQ+ solutions will provide the technology we need to help us more efficiently and compliantly meet our constituents’ needs.”
The RevQ+ platform, Finvi’s industry-leading end-to-end workflow solution, will enable the Highlands Clerk’s office to nurture court compliance with features such as automatic payment reminders, easily accessible payment plans and increased data integrity. With digital capabilities, including text messaging, online payment options and easy-to-use self-service tools, the Highlands Clerk’s office will be able to help constituents easily comply with their financial obligations by delivering digital, personalized communication and frictionless, 24/7 payment options.
“RevQ+’s self-service tools and flexible payment options will make it easier and more convenient for our constituents to pay their fines and fees,” Kaszubowski said. “This will be a welcome and positive change to the overall constituent experience.”
“We’re grateful for the opportunity to help the Highlands County Clerk’s office achieve their immediate operational objectives and long-term vision,” says Ray Peloso, Finvi’s senior vice president of Client Success. “The Clerk is committed to excellent public service and the RevQ+ solution will help them raise that bar even higher.”
