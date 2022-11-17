TACLOBAN, Philippines (AP) — After Typhoon Haiyan's towering waves flattened scores of Philippines villages, Jeremy Garing spent days helping with recovery from the historic storm that left more than 7,300 people dead or missing and inflicted billions of dollars in damage.

"I keep helping other people, but then at the end, you find out that all of your family is gone," Garing said, recalling those terrible times in 2013. "It's so painful."

