Northern Ireland Peace Deal Anniversary

Joe Kennedy III, US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland, left, shares a laugh with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris on the first day of a three-day international conference at Queen’s University Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Monday, April 17, 2023. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and past leaders of the U.K. and Ireland are gathering in Belfast on Monday, 25 years after their charm, clout and determination helped Northern Ireland strike a historic peace accord.

 NIALL CARSON/PA via AP

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and past leaders of the U.K. and Ireland gathered in Belfast on Monday, 25 years after their charm, clout and determination helped Northern Ireland strike a historic peace accord.

They met to remember a moment, said former U.S. Senator George Mitchell, “when history opened itself to hope,” in a Northern Ireland that has changed dramatically since 1998 — and where some wonder if the accord that created peace is still capable of sustaining it.

