Toby’s Clown Foundation School and Museum held a fantastic show for the Sebring Extreme Dance Studio on July 13 at the museum. It included several of the adult clowns and a few of Toby’s Junior Joeys (clowns age 7-17).
The show included numerous silly clown skits and magic. Before they got started with the show, some of the dancers from the studio were teaching a few of the clowns some dance moves. After some help from the dancers, Patyasa and Gracie decided to stick with clowning.
Lemon Head opened the show entering the museum on her stilts and Mr. Pickels performed a red, white and blue magic trick and led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance. Fun was had by one and all with lots of laughs. The audience parrticipated in a few of the skits and magic acts, which brought on more smiles and laughter.
Toby’s Clowns continue to spread smles, love and laughter as they always do. Look for the clowns at the Caladium Festival, July 28-29, painting faces, tying balloon animals and walked around.
Visit Toby’s Clown School and Museum from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
Call the museum at 863-465-2920, if interested in the Junior Joeys program or adult clown school.