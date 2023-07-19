Clown show

Some of those involved in the clown show July 13 were, front row, from left: Lemon Head, Patyasa, Nickel and Loopy Lane; back row, from left: Binko, Giggles, Gracie and Mr. Jep.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Toby’s Clown Foundation School and Museum held a fantastic show for the Sebring Extreme Dance Studio on July 13 at the museum. It included several of the adult clowns and a few of Toby’s Junior Joeys (clowns age 7-17).

The show included numerous silly clown skits and magic. Before they got started with the show, some of the dancers from the studio were teaching a few of the clowns some dance moves. After some help from the dancers, Patyasa and Gracie decided to stick with clowning.

