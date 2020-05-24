Tradition went out the window this year, especially for the coaches that planned to retire after the spring season. Three coaches at Avon Park High School were unable to finish their final season and did not get to go out with a bang as anticipated.
Coach Chet Brojek is considered a coaching legend in Highlands County and this was his last season as the cross country and track and field coach. Brojek dedicated over 45 years to coaching athletes.
“Coach Lee Pearson and I are going out as a team,” said Brojek. “It is really disappointing to have our last year end this way. I am more disappointed for the youngsters because they were just getting into the meat of the season and all of a sudden, we are done. I think I will miss the daily contact with the young people the most. You tend to get into a routine when you are not coaching.
“Isolation is not so bad for older people, I don’t think because we are used to it if we are not working every day. I will miss seeing the youngsters and seeing them excited about new seasons and new opportunities but it is time for me to step back to the sidelines.”
Brojek is excited to travel and spend time with his wife.
“I have put in a lot of time and we were planning to do some traveling but now that has been restricted because of COVID-19,” Brojek said. “I’m not sure if all of the athletes realized that I am retiring but I think they understand. I think they were prepared for it. The school really needs to have a contact on campus for cross country and track and field to help sustain the programs. I think we got them off to a good start with a good foundation. I think they have a good group of youngsters coming back.”
Brojek plans to still do timing for 5K races.
“We still have the timing group which has all gone virtual right now,” Brojek added. “We will have land races to time soon. I plan to keep helping the local running community. We probably won’t have any actual events until October. The Firecracker 5K will be a virtual event and the AdventHealth August event will also be virtual. We have to rely on people to provide us those results.”
Coach Don Hickman is disappointed that he was unable to complete his final season as the boys weightlifting coach.
“I was really disappointed when the season ended early,” said Hickman. “I had such a young team and they were catching on fast. They were getting big gains and this came in. We had the Travis Todd and that ended up being the last thing anyone had for the year. For sports coming up this has really put a damper on it. Most of them were underclassmen and I only had two seniors. They were doing so good and it would have only gotten better. The spirits were so good and we were rebuilding a little bit. We had just started exploding.”
After coach 14 years Coach Hickman is looking forward to spending time with family.
“I really liked working with the kids and seeing them strive to get better and I will miss it,” Hickman said. “I am pretty excited to retire and it is time. It has been 14 years. My mom is going to be 92 and the grandkids are growing up and getting into sports. I want a chance to be able to go and see them play. It is one of those things, you probably never will really leave it.”
Coach Pearson is excited for retirement but is thankful for all he learned from Coach Brojek.
“I’ve been helping out Coach Brojek for the last four years,” said Pearson. “There are things you have no control over and that is what happened this year. Yes, it was disappointing as a coach but especially for the kids. They put in a lot of work and were midway through their season. They were about to see the benefit from all of their training and missed out on that. It was the kids that got cheated out of their season.”
Pearson has many fond memories of Coach Brojek and will miss coaching alongside him.
“I started coaching to help Coach Brojek,” explained Pearson. “I ran for Lakeland High School in the early 70s and our team came over to Avon Park and that is when I met Coach Brojek. He was coaching in Avon Park while I was in high school so I raced against his team. We moved to Sebring in 2004 and I entered a 5K race and Coach Brojek was the race director and I recognized him. I went up to him and I said ‘you probably don’t remember me but I raced against your team when you were a coach at Avon Park.’ He said ‘I still am.’
“Chet coaches the same reason that most of us do and that is because we love it. I will miss hanging out with Chet and I will miss the interaction with the kids. They really do help keep you young. I enjoyed getting to know the kids and we became a family and that is what I will miss the most. Some of the kids were disappointed we are retiring and want us to hang around but I told them we would come watch a few races.”
Pearson is thankful for all he learned and will miss coaching.
“We would like to do some traveling,” Pearson said. “The best time to travel is during race season so it’s time for us to step down. Chet was the lead and I just helped out. Chet is a legendary coach, if you have an opportunity to work with someone like that why wouldn’t you?
“He has a real gift for being able to push the kids to their limit but not their breaking point. That is a hard thing to learn but he has that ability to see that and recognize that. I think I got more out of it than the kids did from me. I’m doing well health wise and I think that is from being out there with the kids. I will definitely miss it but if Chet had gone further, I would have gone with him.”