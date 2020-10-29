SEBRING — The owner of the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel has until Monday to demolish the three-story structure, according to a Tuesday ruling by the City of Sebring’s Code Enforcement Board.
Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said the Code Board approved a motion to give the owner of the building, Tony Collins, until Nov. 2 to demolish the structure and if he hasn’t done so by then, the board authorized the City’s building official to take action to demolish the structure.
On July 21, 2020, the City of Sebring sent a letter to Collins, stating the building, at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive, needed to be repaired or demolished. The letter noted there had been a partial building collapse – the rear wall of the northeast quadrant of the building has a collapse at least two stories in height and has taken with it approximately a 10-by-50-foot section of the adjacent floors and a portion of the center tower.
Collins filed a demolition notice with the City of Sebring on Sept. 4, but it appears that no demo work has been done on the building.
Collins had offered to donate the building to the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency, which was considering the offer.
CRA Executive Director Kristie Vazquez said the CRA received three quotes for the demolition of the structure: $180,000, $186,165, and $504,000.
The mission of the CRA is to eliminate slum and blight in the targeted area, she noted. The hotel has become a blighted property in the district, and the City has ordered the building to be demolished due to it being a threat to public safety.
CRA’s commonly fund demolition of structures within their districts as a tool for redevelopment in an effort to revitalize the area, and make way for new development, Vazquez said.
CRA Board Chair David Leidel said recently that due to title issues with the property, the CRA will likely not be accepting the donation.