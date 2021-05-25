SEBRING — The proposed updating of The School Board of Highlands County’s Code of Student Conduct includes a policy in the area of school bus transportation and addresses student conduct for Highlands Virtual School students.
The Transportation Department’s proposed changes are aimed at student safety, stating it is the Transportation Department’s policy that kindergarten students or students transported on special transportation school buses shall be released at the bus stop to a parent, guardian, or authorized adult from the Skyward Student database.
Parents/guardians will come to the bus to receive their students to avoid students going to the wrong vehicle or misidentifying vehicles that result in the student being left alone at the bus stop, the draft copy of the Code of Conduct states.
Elementary age students (first grade through fifth grade) and secondary students are allowed to be dismissed from the school bus without a parent, guardian, or authorized adult present, unless the parents have communicated they do not want their student released without parent, guardian, or authorized adult present.
“If parents of students have been at the bus stop consistently during the a.m. and p.m., but they are missing one day. We will not release the student as a precaution for the student’s safety. The student will be returned to the school,” according to the proposed changes to the Code of Student Conduct.
A proposed addition to the Code involves conduct and consequences for Highlands Virtual School (HVS) students.
“Although a majority of the instructional programs are delivered online, there are occasions when students also report face‐to‐face to school facilities such as is required for administration of state assessments. The Principal reserves the right to determine appropriate consequences to be imposed upon a student for any infraction of the Code of Conduct, including misconduct not specifically listed.
“HVS reserves the right to amend the content in this handbook at any time throughout the school year, without notice.”
A proposed addition to the Parent Guide section of the Code concerning meals states, “Older students may also pay for meals by giving cash and/or checks to the cashier.
“Payments are accepted by credit/debit cards by going to: https://family.titank12.com/ where you can make prepayments, view transactions on your child’s account and arrange to receive email reminders when the meal account balance is low.”
Food and Nutrition Director Tim Thompson said payment has always been accepted at the cafeteria, but now it may be specified in the Parent Guide.
Also, this school year they have been trying to do as much touch-less interaction with students due to COVID and there was a limited amount of ala carte items so there was not a lot of cash changing hands, he said.
The proposed changes to the Code of Student Conduct/Parent Guide will go through the advertisement and adoption process by The School Board of Highlands County.