AVON PARK — Ewart Saint Coghiel, 44, of Avon Park, was booked into the Highlands County Jail on Wednesday after being transferred from the Polk County Jail. Coghiel was arrested on Nov. 12 on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim under 12 and sexual assault on a victim under 12.
Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of child abuse where they were told that Coghiel had inappropriately touched the victim. The victim told an adult (whose relationship was redacted from the report) that the first time Coghiel had touched them had been five months prior. The victim went on to describe multiple incidents in which Coghiel had been inappropriate with the victim, according to reports.
Deputies made multiple attempts to speak with Coghiel but were unsuccessful. On Nov. 12, the Sebring Police Department contacted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office that they had an active warrant out for Coghiel, who was working as a truck driver for Oakley Transports out of Lake Wales. Officers from Sebring PD and PCSO located Coghiel at Oakley and took him into custody, transporting him to the Polk County Jail, according to reports.
He was later transferred to Highlands County Jail where he faces four felony counts of lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim under 12 years old and a bond amount of $200,000. Coghiel is also charged with one felony count of sexual assault on a victim under 12 years old, which has no bond set.