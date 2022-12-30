AVON PARK — Rohan Jonathan Coke Jr., 20, of Avon Park, was booked into the Highlands County Jail on Wednesday for multiple charges that included three counts of attempted homicide during a drive-by shooting that took place in the area of Ezra Circle in Avon Park on Tuesday.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of a shooting Tuesday night on Ezra Circle. Victim 1 told deputies that an unknown vehicle drove by her house and began shooting at the car that the victim occupied along with another adult and a 1-year-old child, according to reports.
None of the three occupants of the fired upon vehicle were struck.
Video surveillance showed a silver SUV entering the neighborhood. Shortly after it disappeared from view, nine gunshots can be heard on the video. Deputies found bullet holes on the victim’s vehicle along with a dent consistent with a ricochet and a projectile underneath the spare tire in the trunk, reports said.
On Wednesday, deputies located a silver Jeep Patriot, matching the description of the shooter’s vehicle, parked at Coke’s residence. A traffic stop was conducted on the Jeep Patriot in the area of Willie Hawk Avenue in Avon Park. During the stop, Coke took off his jacket, got out of the vehicle and walked away, returning to the car after numerous commands from the officer. After another detective arrived, Coke again exited the vehicle and this time fled on foot, according to reports.
Inside the vehicle, deputies found a Taurus 9mm G2C handgun inside a pocket of Coke’s jacket. Deputies also observed a dent with paint missing that was consistent with a ricochet, just below the back right passenger window. The dent “appeared to be consistent with that of a bullet traveling away from the vehicle,” reports said.
The driver of the silver Jeep Patriot told deputies that Coke told him where to drive on Tuesday and when he approached the house where the shooting took place that he “heard a loud noise and observed multiple flashes while Coke was firing a gun out of the window.” After the shooting, Coke instructed the driver to go to an unknown location where Coke exited the vehicle and the driver went home, according to reports.
The driver also indicated to deputies that the gun found in the car was Coke’s and that the black ski mask found in the car was also Coke’s, which Coke wore during the shooting and for most of the day, reports said.
Hours after fleeing on foot from the traffic stop, Coke turned himself into HCSO. After advising Coke of his Miranda rights, “he invoked his rights therefore, no questions were asked,” reports said.
Coke was booked into the Highlands County Jail on charges of: felony attempted first degree murder premeditated (three counts), one charge felony firing a weapon from a vehicle, one charge felony firing a missle into a dwelling or vehicle, two charges felony possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon and one charge felony resisting an officer without violence.
HCSO reports that Coke completed a 283-day term in the Highlands County Jail back on Sept. 10. The sentence was from a 2021 armed robbery conviction. He is being held on a $170,500 bond.