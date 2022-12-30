AVON PARK — Rohan Jonathan Coke Jr., 20, of Avon Park, was booked into the Highlands County Jail on Wednesday for multiple charges that included three counts of attempted homicide during a drive-by shooting that took place in the area of Ezra Circle in Avon Park on Tuesday.

Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of a shooting Tuesday night on Ezra Circle. Victim 1 told deputies that an unknown vehicle drove by her house and began shooting at the car that the victim occupied along with another adult and a 1-year-old child, according to reports.

