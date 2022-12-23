Florida usually has several days that the more tropical plants might be in danger. When the frost is predicted, you will want to protect your more sensitive plants. Identifying the plants in your yard that are sensitive is the first step and can be challenging. Trial and error are usually how people discover this but if you don’t want to find out through the school of hard knocks you might consider doing some research.

At your County Extension office, you can find help from your Horticulture Extension Agent and Master Gardener Volunteers. They can point you in the right direction. Master Gardeners are volunteers who have been trained by the University of Florida’s Extension Service as an educator in their Environmental Horticulture Program. The Master Gardener help desk is at 4905 George Blvd. in the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center by U.S. 27 South, Sebring.

