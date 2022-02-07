SEBRING — Some groves in Highlands County got hit hard with last weekend’s cold temperatures.
“We definitely had some areas in our county that suffered low temperatures for long durations, lasting for six to eight hours,” said Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association. “We will have fruit damage due to icing in the fruit.”
What that will do to the overall local crop as well as to the state numbers remains to be seen, Royce said, and he doesn’t expect to see that tally on next week’s harvest prediction update from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The surveys for that took place before the worst cold snap on the mornings of Jan. 29 and 30.
It followed another little cold snap and frost 10 days prior, but the heavy cold of last weekend also came after a warm flush in the early part of January, which affected the fruit and trees, which have started putting out blossoms for the early season crop.
“There were other areas that did not get as cold,” Royce said, referring to a mix of temperatures in the county and region. “It was colder here than in some places further north.”
A percentage of the Valencia fruit already on the trees may have to go to the processing plants ahead of schedule. Where it usually gets squeezed in March or April, they may go before next weekend, by Feb. 10.
Royce said a certain percentage of the crop was predicted to drop early, as has become the norm, thanks to citrus greening disease.
“We don’t know if that which dropped due to cold would have dropped from greening,” Royce said. “We won’t know for several months. I would expect it would lead to a little bit of a box reduction, but we don’t know that for sure yet.”
The full impact, in numbers, may show up in the USDA forecast in early March, Royce said.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity also is assessing the cold weather’s impact to citrus and other crops, with a survey at FloridaDisaster.biz to gather data directly from growers.
The governor had issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in 30 counties: Highlands, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter and Volusia.
Meanwhile, Royce feels certain that the oranges going into juicing plant will still meet consumer standards and produce high-quality juice, and that consumers won’t see significant price increases.
“It’s important that what’s put on the shelf continues to be the highest quality,” Royce said. “Unfortunately, it will change up the growers’ time table.”
Royce explains that early-season fruit — Hamlins — have their blooms in February and early March, and are then harvested in December and January. They are almost all harvested now, he said.
The Valencia crop, the late-season fruit, also blooms in February and March, sets a crop of fruit in the spring, then the fruit stays on the trees 12-14 months with a harvest from March through mid-May. It’s normal to see both the bloom and the fruit on the trees, he said.
“We really were seeing flush and bloom three to four weeks before you normally would, and hope you would,” Royce said.
That could mean having trees carry fruit an extra three to four weeks, which is harder on the tree.
If the weather cools down in a week or so — and he doesn’t know if it will or not — hopefully, that will slow down the trees, Royce said.