SEBRING — Get out your gloves and jackets again. Just like Christmas weekend, this weekend is going to get cold. In the blink of an eye, we will go from donning T-shirts and shorts to jackets and boots weather.
While some may rejoice at the change in temps, others may grumble that they moved to Florida to get out of the cold. At least we will not be shoveling snow.
This cold front will not be as biting as the last one we had over the Christmas holiday, said Meteorologist Jennifer Hubbard from the National Weather Service Tampa Bay.
A cold front, proceeded by showers, made its way through our area this morning bringing temperatures down. Today should warm up to 70 degrees and a low of 39 in the early hours of Saturday morning. Winds could make today’s “feel like” temperatures a couple of degrees cooler today, Hubbard said.
The weekend is where the temperatures really plummet.
On Saturday, temps will only reach about 57 degrees, according to the NWS. Sunday will be the coldest day with a low of 34 degrees and a high of 64 degrees.
There is no sign of rain in the NWS forecast for the weekend. Neither Saturday nor Sunday will have winds to create a wind chill factor and the temps should feel what they actually are.
The weather starts to warm on Monday, up to 74 degrees. The weather should be perfect for all of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parades and events.
County officials are monitoring the weather. There are no plans at this time to open the cold weather shelters. The parameters the county uses to open the shelters due to cold weather are temperatures at or below freezing (32 degrees) for a sustained period of four or more hours.
Okeechobee will be opening a Warming Center at 5:30 p.m. today and Saturday at RiteLife, 202 NE 2nd Street, Suite 5. Guests are asked to bring their own bedding.
Weather conditions are subject to change quickly.