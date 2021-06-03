VENUS — Cody McKinley Colding, 20, Venus, was arrested Tuesday by deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and their Special Victims Unit after a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning child pornography. The tip originated from the electronic service provider Dropbox and included 55 uploaded files, according to reports.
The original set of files included a spreadsheet of the uploaded images. The spreadsheet included upload dates and the folder location of “All the Hoes.” Most of the filenames included ages. During execution of the search warrant, more pornographic files were discovered. In total, deputies found 273 images or videos, reports said.
Colding was charged with 273 felony counts of possession of child pornography with intent to distribute and one felony count of using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. He was taken to the Highlands County Jail with a $547,000 bond.