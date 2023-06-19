I-95 Collapse

Show is the aftermath of an elevated section of Interstate 95 that collapsed, in Philadelphia, June 12.

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia will reopen within two weeks, Pennsylvania’s governor said Saturday, after joining President Joe Biden on a helicopter tour over the critical segment of the highway closed to East Coast traffic since last weekend.

“We are getting it done here in Philly,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said at a briefing at Philadelphia International Airport after the flyover that included members of Congress and the city’s mayor.

Recommended for you