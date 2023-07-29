TALLAHASSEE — A Florida law that took effect in February allowed colleges and universities to help steer endorsement deals toward student-athletes and made coaches “more comfortable” navigating conversations about athlete pay — but a patchwork of laws across the country continues to lead to states trying to one-up each other.

Florida in 2021 was among the first states to pass what is known as a name, image and likeness, or NIL, law, which allows college athletes to profit from such things as endorsement deals. But Florida’s law was seen by some as too restrictive compared to other states’ laws.

