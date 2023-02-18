SEBRING — An upcoming out-of-state conference focused on the college readiness of African American students sparked conversation among the School Board of Highlands County members and citizen comment.
The board ultimately approved the travel of three district administrators to Chicago in March for the College Board’s “A Dream Deferred” conference, but it was by a 3-2 vote by the board with “no” votes from Board Members Nicole Radonski and Reese Martin.
According to the College Board, the conference is focused on the state of college readiness for African American students and provides a forum for sharing best practices, key data, and research to drive measurable actions to ensure access to opportunity.
“The mission of A Dream Deferred is to provide a platform for educators to present strategies that address the unique educational and cultural needs of this important group of students,” the College Board notes.
At a recent School Board meeting, Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Programs Danielle Erwin explained the conference had limited space, but the Highlands District was picked due to the work that was done at Avon Park High School.
Avon Park High partnered with the College Board for pre-AP (Advanced Placement) courses that provided opportunities for students who did not have access to the rigorous work to prepare them for college or vocational post-secondary outcomes, she said.
“The reason that I took this job was to help the middle schools get to where they needed to be to advance our students to even further than an 88% graduation rate,” Erwin said. “That was my whole purpose of coming here, not any hidden agenda.”
Radonski stressed that she supports all of the district’s children, “but, when I look at this conference it is singling out and just focusing on African American students.
“I want success for our students. I also want to make sure we are utilizing our dollars to the best of what we have.”
Martin said, “There are some things there that do worry me about some of the courses they are having there.
“The College Board and Governor DeSantis are in a huge conflict right now. We potentially may not even be dealing with the College Board if DeSantis and the Department of Education [say it] goes. I don’t see going to a conference that we may not even be supporting in Florida.”
The governor and the Department of Education may be looking for another source to do these AP courses, Martin said.
Erwin spoke of herself and the other two administrators who were planning to attend the conference – Sebring High School Principal Kim Ervin and Avon Park Middle Principal Kim Riley.
“We were three high-impact administrators. We were three high-impact teachers and we are educators, that is why we are passionate about this because we serve all of our students,” she said.
Citizen Gene Statler said, “They talk about a Dream Deferred. That really sounds good. It really sounds innocent enough, but it is really about equity dealing with different populations. If you look at the publicity of the information that is printed with reference to this conference, one group is really spelled out in all caps and that is the LGBT group.
“I think this is an effort to go in the back door to put more emphasis in that group than our normal students. I think that is wrong and I would encourage you not to approve the travel.”
Parent Jesse Sapp said, “If you look at the AP Black history course that the governor just turned down and said we aren’t going to have that in Florida, compare everything they didn’t like in that course to the courses that are being offered in this training, it is almost identical.”
The cost for the three administrators to attend the conference is $1,940.
Some of the sessions and their description at the College Board conference are:
• Valid Verses: Hip-Hop Based Writing Instruction – This session serves to promote Hip-Hop Based Education (HHBE) strategies to transform the English Language Arts curriculum and other content areas.
• Introducing the AP African American Studies Course and Pilot Program – Members of the AP African American Studies team will lead attendees through a deep dive into elements of the two-year pilot program, teacher training, and updates to course content and assessment.
This is the course Governor DeSantis blocked from being taught in Florida high schools, saying it violates state law and is historically inaccurate.
After the criticism, the College Board revised the curriculum removing critical race theory and making Black Lives Matter optional.
• Let Me In! Looking at the College Admissions Process Along with Student Barr – This session will review college admissions policies and selection at various colleges. Many students who attend college drop out or waste money because they fail classes and can’t time manage or adapt to the responsibilities of college life. This deters students from completing college or seeking support to stay in college. Underrepresented students and LGBTQ+ students are among those directly affected.
The School District stated a significant factor that has led to increased achievement for all students is its dedication to providing open access to rigorous coursework for every child enrolled in Highlands County schools. “This professional development experience is meant to increase the tools that we are able to give teachers to meet the needs of every student.”
Danielle Erwin, assistant, Superintendent of Secondary Programs, is one of only 50 educational leaders invited to this conference. The invitation came as a result of her demonstrated success in increasing achievement for all students in a small and rural district.