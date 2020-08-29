AVON PARK — With input from thousands of audience members, South Florida State College will be implementing numerous health safety measures for its Cultural Programs performances.
At its recent meeting, the SFSC District Board of Trustees was provided an update on The Office of Cultural Programs plans to host performances beginning in January 2021.
Staff anonymously surveyed over 13,000 audience members for their input on pandemic procedures that should be implemented at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts.
Medical experts from AdventHealth toured the venue and met with the staff to provide guidance on maintaining safe procedures.
They are also implementing several best practices developed by the Event Safety Alliance and the Performing Arts Center Consortium to mitigate foreseeable health risks.
The Alan Jay Wildstein Center for Performing Arts has a seating capacity of the 1,460, but plans now call for a seating limit of 438 for each performance.
The seating plans will allow social distancing set to space out single seating and groups of two, four, and six.
Most shows will have two performances. These performances will not have an intermission and will last for at least 75 minutes, according to SFSC.
For information on all the scheduled Cultural Programs performances at SFSC, go online to: sfscarts.org.
The AdventHealth Trending Now Series starts Jan. 9 with the Elvis Birthday Bash featuring two world-class Elvis impersonators, one portraying the young Elvis and the other providing a respectful portrayal of the latter day "Vegas" Elvis, backed by the Big E Band
The SFSC Artist Series starts Feb. 13 with Michael W. Smith who has been honored with three Grammy Awards and 45 Dove Awards, one American Music Award, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums.
The SFSC District Board of Trustees was also provided an update on the health safety measures for the college's athletic programs.
Panther Athletics is implementing safety and health protocols by performing daily temperature and symptom checks.
Women's cross country began its season on Aug. 3 and the women's volleyball season has been postponed to spring 2021, but student athletes have moved into the residence hall. The athletes all have private single rooms to limit their contact with teammates.