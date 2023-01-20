AVON PARK — Organizers of a county event Tuesday night remarked at the heavy traffic on College Drive by South Florida State College.
It’s only going to get busier, said county officials, and not just because of the college.
County Commissioner Don Elwell, who has discussed traffic and road issues at that and other regular town meetings, mentioned Tuesday night that College Drive traffic has increased “exponentially” since the last town meeting he had in 2020 during his previous term as commissioner.
Clinton Howerton Jr., county engineer, confirmed the increased traffic. He counts himself among Avon Park motorists — especially those who live in or around Avon Park Lakes, as he does — who take U.S. 27 south to College Drive now that Stryker Road has been closed at the approach to U.S. 27.
Stryker Road is currently undergoing improvements to widen the road for capacity and safety. Which has parts of the road closed to through-traffic.
Usually, Avon Park Lakes motorists heading south toward Sebring could cross at Stryker Road and take either County Road 17A to State Road 17 or take CR 17A to Memorial Drive and turn onto Panther Parkway.
From U.S. 27, College Drive provides a more direct route to Panther Parkway, though it runs through the state college grounds.
Other reasons for the increased traffic on College Drive are people driving through from Panther Parkway and those heading to and from SFSC itself, Howerton said.
Before SFSC starts expanding to property north of College Drive, he said, officials there want the two-lane road improved and want to see more visible crosswalks.
Part of those road improvements are already on the list of Florida Department of Transportation improvements.
According to an FDOT five-year plan that reaches until 2025, the state will widen College Drive from Memorial Drive to South Florida State College in Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-23 and widen College Drive from U.S. 27 to SFSC in FY 2024-25.
Since the campus became a state college, enrollment has increased, and the completion of Panther Parkway slightly more than three years ago has given potential students in Sebring and areas south a more convenient route to reach it.
Howerton announced last year that the project slated for 2025 to widen College Drive to four lanes to handle Parkway traffic heading to U.S. 27, is expected to run $7.85 million.
The tentative work program presented at Wednesday’s Heartland Regional Transportation Planning Organization meeting states that Phase I, scheduled for 2025, will cost $3.65 million to add lanes and reconstruct the road from Memorial to the SFSC entrances.
Phase II, set for 2025, will cost $4.2 million for the same type of improvements, which will likely include improvements to turn lanes as the road reaches U.S. 27.
Sebring Parkway, the original road from U.S. 27 at Schumacher Road to the Sebring Roundabout and then to Ridgewood Drive, will get resurfaced in the next two years.
Fiscal Year 2024 should see FDOT put $1.39 million to resurface the four-lane road from U.S. 27 to Scenic Highway, which will include a center turn lane.
That same year will see $2.66 million put toward resurfacing the Parkway from the Roundabout to Ridgewood.
The following fiscal year, 2025, FDOT has $1.66 million planned to resurface the Parkway from Scenic Highway to the Roundabout.