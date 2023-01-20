Turn right right here right now

An emergency responder directs northbound U.S. 27 traffic to turn left onto College Drive during cleanup of a two-car crash in April 2022. The increase in traffic on College Drive was one of the issues discussed during a town hall meeting on Tuesday.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF, FILE

AVON PARK — Organizers of a county event Tuesday night remarked at the heavy traffic on College Drive by South Florida State College.

It’s only going to get busier, said county officials, and not just because of the college.

