AVON PARK — Along with taking many steps to maintain healthier campus environments, South Florida State College is prepared to offer courses in a variety of methods.
The four options are traditional face-to-face; online; live online or synchronous; and hybrid.
The traditional face-to-face courses meet on campus in a classroom with safety guidelines in place. In some courses, this means smaller class sizes, social distancing, and facial coverings, and in others, like the lineworker program, the class will meet outdoors with social distancing, according to SFSC.
The online courses require students to log into Brightspace and use the platform to discover assignments, submit work and participate in discussions by the deadlines set forth by the instructor.
Live online or synchronous courses take place online using a platform like Zoom where the student is required to log in at a certain class time. The instructor will give live lectures online and request virtual participation from students.
Hybrid courses have a mix of face-to-face instruction and online instruction. The instructor will explain what the schedule is and what is expected of students.
SFSC notes that in an effort to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Student Services at all locations will meet with students remotely by phone or email.
Students are encouraged to both call and email the office they wish to contact.
The fall classes begin Aug. 21.