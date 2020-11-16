AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) and the University of South Florida (USF) announced the renewal of their partnership in the Fuse guaranteed admissions program. SFSC is one of eight Florida College System institutions to renew its partnership with USF. Entering its fifth year, Fuse provides a seamless and timely degree path for FCS students to transfer to USF. Students are guaranteed admission into specific majors at USF, provided they meet certain criteria such as earning an associate degree in less than three years and maintaining at least a 2.0 GPA.
“The University of South Florida is proud to join our partners in the Florida College System to continue support of this important program,” USF President Steve Currall said. “The Fuse program provides students a critical pathway to graduation and supports our region and state by growing the pool of workforce talent.”
The pathway degree programs available vary by FCS institution based on the local market employment trends and student interests. Students accepted into the Fuse program attend a special FSC/USF orientation in their first year to introduce them into the USF community and have access to resources from both schools, including Fuse scholarships, advising, academic services, activities, and sporting events, while obtaining their associate degree.
Over 1,500 students are currently enrolled in the Fuse program, with nearly 250 of those enrolled at USF. Another 26 students have completed the program and graduated from USF since it was first introduced.
“I was part of the Fuse program at SFSC and am able to continue my education as an interdisciplinary social science major at USF,” said Taylor Bateman, SFSC Class of 2020.
Fuse was piloted in fall 2016 with 40 students starting at Hillsborough Community College and St. Petersburg College. The program has expanded to include: College of Central Florida, Pasco-Hernando State College, Polk State College, Santa Fe College, South Florida State College, and State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.
For more information about the Fuse program at SFSC, visit southflorida.edu/current-students/transfer-opportunities.