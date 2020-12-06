AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) celebrates Commencement in three ceremonies on Thursday, Dec. 17, on the Highlands Campus. Graduates will be honored from both the spring 2020 graduating class and those graduating in December 2020. A completion ceremony will be held for students receiving their State of Florida High School diplomas through the Adult Education program on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Because of limited attendance due to the pandemic, live online streaming will be available at the beginning of each ceremony and can be accessed by clicking a banner on the SFSC website homepage at southflorida.edu.
The number of students participating in the December Commencement ceremonies will total 162.
Approximately 462 students met the SFSC requirements for spring 2020 Commencement. Of these, 21 received their Bachelor of Science in Supervision and Management (BAS-SM), 10 received their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), 13 received their Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (BSEE), 205 received their Associate in Arts (A.A.), 73 received their Associate in Science (A.S.), five received their State of Florida High School diplomas, and 135 received career certificates and college credit certificates.
Approximately 255 students will have met the SFSC requirements by December Commencement. Of these, 13 will receive their BAS-SM, one will receive their BSEE, 95 will receive their A.A., 33 receive their A.S., 19 will receive their State of Florida High School diplomas, and 94 will receive career certificates and college credit certificates.
The mace bearer and chief marshal for this year’s ceremony is Beth Andrews. Marshals are Tom Bohan, Kathleen Cappo, Joan Davies, Rob Hampton, Theresa James, Cindy Kinser, Ricardo Pantoja, Lena Phelps, Andy Polk and Tina Stetson.