SEBRING — April is National Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Month, a time when child wellness and welfare organizations across the U.S. elevate the importance of creating systems and programs that put children and families first. The theme of this year’s awareness and impact campaign is “Building Together: Prevention in Partnership.”
The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, along with its Community Programs department and its Healthy Families Highlands and Children’s Advocacy Center staff, wants the community to get involved in this campaign and learn ways to help stop abuse or neglect before it starts.
“We here at the CAC recognize that all community members have a role in ensuring children have positive experiences and families have the resources they need when they need them, well before they are in crisis,” said Julie Richardson, manager of The Ruth E. Handley Children’s Advocacy Center of Highlands County.
“Children are our most precious gift, and every child deserves to grow up in a happy, healthy environment,” she said.
Last year, 149 children came through the doors of The Ruth E. Handley Children’s Advocacy Center. “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is estimated that at least 1 in 7 children experienced child abuse in the past year,” Richardson said.
Throughout Children Abuse Prevention Month, Highlands County’s CAC, Healthy Families Highlands program, libraries, and community partners and supporting organizations are using the metaphor of building blocks and construction to reinforce the concept that prevention cannot and does not happen alone.
“Child abuse neglect and prevention only happens in partnership,” Ingra Gardner, director of Community Programs with the County, said. “This month it is our mission to show how friends and neighbors, parents and caregivers, business leaders and elected officials, educators and community organizations all have a role to play in building bright, safe and successful futures for our nation’s children.”
The community can help raise awareness and make an impact through some simple action items this April and beyond:
Wear blue on March 31, Wear Blue Day, to show support for children and families as we build momentum leading into Child Abuse Prevention Month. Post a photo or video on social media and include the #WearBlueDay2023 hashtag.
Attend the Pinwheelz 4 Kids Festival this Saturday, April 1, at Circle Park in downtown Sebring. County staff are joining 22 community partner agencies at this event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids will be able to do an activity and get literacy kits from library staff, and parents can get program information from Healthy Families and a Family Safety Toolkit from CAC staff.
Be at the Child Abuse Prevention kickoff event at the Highlands County Courthouse lawn at 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 4. Then come hear the Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation read at the Board of County Commissioners meeting at 9 a.m.
Visit your local libraries throughout the month for story time with Highlands County Sheriff therapy dogs Stella, Trey, and Janie. Check the county’s Facebook page for event dates and times.
Attend the Darkness to Light free public seminar, a one-hour training that helps individuals learn about the signs of and how to prevent child sexual abuse and other forms of abuse, and mandated reporting, at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, in the board room in the Highlands County Government Center.
Watch our Reading Rounds videos every Friday, from March 31 through April 28, on the county’s Facebook page. Each Friday, one of your county commissioners will read a story book highlighting resilience and strength to raise awareness about child abuse prevention.
Look for other events in April sponsored by many of the county’s community partners that are helping to raise awareness about child abuse prevention. Some of those partners include the Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County, Heartland for Children, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, South Oak Church Lake Placid, Grace Bible Church, The Afterschool Spot, Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church, American Legion Post 69, Best Behavioral Solutions, and Bible Fellowship.
“Child abuse and neglect are preventable, and the responsibility of the community,” Gardner said. “Every individual plays a major role in providing a safe, stable, and healthy community where children can thrive, and it starts with each person. Know your resources, get involved, and seek help when needed.”
According to the Ounce of Prevention Fund of Florida, research consistently shows children who receive affection and nurturing from a consistent caregiver have the best chance of growing up to be happy, healthy, and productive. Research also shows these children do better academically, behaviorally, and have an increased ability to cope with stress, according to the organization.