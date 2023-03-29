SEBRING — April is National Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Month, a time when child wellness and welfare organizations across the U.S. elevate the importance of creating systems and programs that put children and families first. The theme of this year’s awareness and impact campaign is “Building Together: Prevention in Partnership.”

The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, along with its Community Programs department and its Healthy Families Highlands and Children’s Advocacy Center staff, wants the community to get involved in this campaign and learn ways to help stop abuse or neglect before it starts.

