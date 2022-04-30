AVON PARK — Ellis Island served as an immigration inspection station for many decades with millions arriving by ship for a new life in the United States.
With the help of volunteers, parents and some School Board members, Avon Elementary School second graders learned about what the immigrants faced upon their arrival.
A section of the school’s cafeteria was transformed Friday to include checkpoints for baggage inspection, health and character evaluations, naturalization, currency exchange and more.
Each student was given a name and general profile of an immigrant – such as Henryk Nowak, 15, a blacksmith from Poland, with an ailment listed as a “cough,” who traveled on the ship “Caledonia.”
School Board Chairperson Isaac Durrance checked the luggage for vermin and vegetative items that were not allowed to be imported.
School Board Member Donna Howerton and parent Olivia Gray, who has a second grader at Avon Elementary, served as doctors checking the health of the new arrivals.
School Board Member Jan Shoop helped the immigrants with naturalization – the process by which U.S. citizenship is granted to a lawful permanent resident after meeting the requirements established by Congress in the Immigration and Nationality Act.
The students’ first screening checkpoint was with Assistant Principal Ashley Culverhouse who simulated making a chalk mark on the right sleeve of students/immigrants that would require a more thorough physical checkup.
Second-grade teacher Kristi Polston noted that her students dressed for the immigration exercise and were “pumped” for the learning experience. Many of the girls wore scarfs and long simple dresses, while some of the boys’ attire included brimmed hats and suspenders.
The countries the students represented included: Poland, Italy, Ireland, Russia, Germany and Armenia.
About 12 million immigrants passed through Ellis Island from 1892 to 1954, which is now part the Statue of Liberty National Monument. It is located in New York Harbor in New Jersey and New York.
There is a free passenger database search at https://heritage.statueofliberty.org. The database has information on about 65 million people who immigrated through the Port of New York from 1820 to 1957.