Commencement speaker Emily Dressel, 200

Emily Dressel was the student speaker May 9 during South Florida State College’s (SFSC) evening spring Commencement ceremony at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — Every child has a dream of their job in adulthood. At age 10, Emily Dressel decided that she wanted to move to Los Angeles, Calif. and become a YouTuber when she grew up. On Tuesday, May 9, she was the student speaker during South Florida State College’s (SFSC) 7:15 p.m. spring Commencement ceremony at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on the Highlands Campus in Avon Park. Although her dream has changed, Dressel overcame challenges in life, completed an associate degree, and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication.

A resident of Avon Park, Dressel graduated from the Florida Virtual School in December 2019 and earned her Associate in Arts from SFSC on May 9.

Recommended for you