SEBRING — The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners approved Tuesday a plan providing direction for the distribution of $4.6 million the county is set to receive in funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This plan will distribute funds to Highlands County individuals, businesses and non-profits who can prove a negative financial impact due to COVID-19.
The $4.6 million represents 25% of funds being distributed to Highlands County under the CARES Act. This initial amount will need to be expended first before the County may access the remaining 75% of the funds allocated to the county, which will be on a reimbursement basis.
All applicants must prove they have had a negative financial impact due to COVID-19 since March 17. Payments will be made directly to the individual, business or non-profit.
The plan approved Tuesday, July 7, appropriates the CARES Act funding as follows:
- Provides $1,500 in individual assistance to eligible Highlands County residents. The individual assistance program will distribute up to $1.25 million in funds to those individuals who prove a negative financial impact due to COVID-19.
- Provides $2 million in funds to eligible small businesses and non-profit businesses that can prove a negative financial impact because of COVID-19. Businesses and non-profits must have their principle location in Highlands County. Funding levels will be based on the number of employees. Businesses with 0-5 employees are eligible for $2,000; 6-15 employees for $5,000; 16-25 employees for $7,000; and 26-75 employees for $10,000.
- The Community Proposals program will be funded at $250,000 to provide eligible non-profit businesses that submit proposals for future programs or retroactive reimbursement of existing programs that provide relief directly related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
- Provides $720,000 in funds directly related to COVID-19 testing and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE).
- Provides approximately $510,000 in funds to Highlands County government to: help fund COVID-19-related safety improvements requested by Constitutional Officers (Tax Collector, Property Appraiser, Clerk of the Circuit Court, and Supervisor of Elections) and municipalities; make PPE available to employees and residents when at government facilities to enhance public safety; evaluate and fund needs associated with new hurricane shelter strategies; to cover the cost of administering the programs outlined, etc.
Applicants may apply for all grant programs for which they are eligible. Business owners may apply for up to two businesses if the principle location of each business is in Highlands County.
To be eligible for individual assistance, Highlands County residents must gather the following information for the application process: a valid Florida ID or Florida driver’s license listing their residence as a Highlands County address; proof of loss of income related to COVID-19 – furlough notice, lay-off letter from employer, unemployment statement, pay stubs, etc.; copy of W-2 or 1099.
Businesses (for-profit and non-profit) wanting to apply for business assistance or non-profit businesses wanting funds through the Community Proposals program will need the following documentation: a copy or picture of each owner’s valid Florida ID or Florida driver’s license listing their residence as a Highlands County address; “active” status business registration from the Florida Division of Corporations or copy of municipal business license or copy of Schedule C or copy of 1099; a completed and signed IRS W-9 form; for businesses with two or more employees, a W-3 summary or IRS 941 showing the number of employees prior to March 17; and information to estimate company’s average monthly expenses before March 17.
The public will be notified once the application period is scheduled and details on further assistance will be provided when available.
