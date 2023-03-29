SEBRING — With a moratorium on impact fees due to sunset in June, Highlands County commissioners have voted to do another study on impact fees.
That is, they voted 4-1, with Commissioner Arlene Tuck dissenting, and the study won’t purely focus on what impact fees would best serve the county’s needs, but also what other funding sources the county could use.
The county’s Future Growth Fund Committee recommended a study, by a 6-1 vote, said Clinton Howerton Jr., director of Critical Infrastructure.
The committee was not comfortable with advising the county to implement fees, on moratorium since 2009, Howerton said. They want to know first how much impact fees would be, what they would include and what are alternate funding options.
Right now, citrus growers are struggling, Howerton said, and land could start converting to other uses.
“So, there certainly is a primed powder keg, if you will, that certainly can develop and can develop rather quickly,” Howerton said.
Tuck said she wanted to know what a new study would cost, with estimates going from $85,000 up to $116,500, depending on whether or not the School Board of Highlands County would pitch in to help.
“To me, this is another tax,” Tuck said of impact fees in light of infrastructure sales tax and property taxes.
Ultimately, she said, she’d vote against impact fees and couldn’t support doing a study for them.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said this wouldn’t be a recommendation to reinstate fees, but rather a chance to find out the cost of new development and have commissioners decide how to fund it.
He also said the county can’t reinstate fees unless there is a study, but the study could also help them find other funding avenues for new development.
“Everybody builds these things. They want to keep building, but you’ve got to bring infrastructure to it,” Roberts said.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac said he’s seen a lot of infrastructure problems that have built up for decades, especially drainage, but impact fees won’t fix old systems. They only fund new ones.
He said many general taxpayers tell him the people coming in cause the problems and need to pay.
“Well, we all came to this county at one time,” Kirouac said, adding that, “People do pay an impact here without paying impact fees.”
From data he gathered from the Property Appraiser’s Office, 441 homes were built and 24 mobile homes installed on vacant land in 2021, for an additional $492,000 in property tax revenue.
In that same year, he said, 4,601 already-built homes changed owners, and that increased revenue by $2.2 million per year, because new owners don’t have – yet – homestead exemptions.
It’s the same as having an impact fee on those homeowners, Kirouac said, noting that inflation has eaten up a lot of that $2.7 million total gain.
He also said former impact fee studies overestimated population growth between 2010 and 2020 by 11,550 people, which inflated the estimated cost of development. Impact fees won’t occur unless three of five commissioners want them, he added.
However, while Kirouac doesn’t like the idea of needing a study, he said they are legally required to prove that the county can back up its decisions.
Without them, he said, the county would not be able to leverage state funding, one possible alternative to local impact fees.