SEBRING — Highlands County will use American Recovery Plan Act funds for better disaster facilities, but will look at expanding existing facilities and plans first.
In an unanimous vote at this past meeting, the Board of County Commissioners voted to have county staff meet with the Health Department of Highlands County and other stakeholders on ways to improve the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center on George Boulevard as a special-needs disaster shelter.
They also want county staff to talk with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials about putting part of the county’s ARPA funds toward the much-anticipated Gentry Center on Haywood Taylor Boulevard to include a pet-friendly human shelter there.
They then asked county staff to report back on those talks at a future meeting.
Assistant County Administrator Laurie Hurner said the plan is to use an estimated $5 million in ARPA funds — no General Fund dollars — for these projects. Right now, the Agricultural Center serves as the county’s main disaster shelter, but Hurner said it’s not big enough for the number of special-needs residents who have signed up to use it in a disaster.
Hurner said shelter workers there, during Hurricane Irma, slept without mattresses on hallway floors and gave up their designated rooms to shelter residents. She said the county uses other large facilities as general residents’ shelters, but special-needs evacuees need separated areas for conditions like memory care/dementia.
Commissioner Chris Campbell said, and Hurner confirmed, that recently passed state law requires each county to have a pet shelter. The Agricultural Center wouldn’t serve that purpose, either. Plans for the Gentry Center include facilities to house pets only. ARPA funds could add human accommodations, Hurner said.
Commission Chair Kathy Rapp and Commissioner Kevin Roberts both expressed appreciation that, once upgraded, the Agricultural Center would serve non-disaster uses. Hurner said it would still house the Highlands County Soil and Water Conservation District and the local University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Extension Office, as it does now.
Hurner said special needs patients also would benefit from the proximity of DeSoto City Fire Station 19 on West George Boulevard, if they have to stay for extended periods, waiting for residential power to get restored.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac asked if the Treasury Department would stipulate that the ARPA funds must go for a building used only as a disaster shelter. Legislative and Grants Coordinator Liz Barber said Treasury guidelines are that it cannot be designed specifically and primarily as a civic center or arena. If used for other things, like a shelter, Barber said she believes that will work.
Hurner said the county uses the Agricultural Center that way now, but Treasury officials have said a county can’t build a brand-new civic/convention center that doesn’t serve as a disaster shelter.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said he thinks any plans would have “overlap,” but he intends to have only disaster stakeholders in improvement discussions.
If the Gentry Center doesn’t get state funding this year, the county would re-examine options, Vosburg said. Barber told commissioners that the Treasury Department wants funds completely encumbered — under contract — by December 2024, and completed by 2026.