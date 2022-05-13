SEBRING — An 11-member review committee made up of principals, assistant principals and deans have recommended removing corporal punishment from the School Board of Highlands County’s Code of Student Conduct.
The annual updating of the Code of Student Conduct started with recommendations from the committee that were discussed recently at a School Board workshop.
School Board Chair Isaac Durrance said that from what was explained to the board, corporal punishment was only done at one school.
Durrance said when he was a school administrator, whether he had an opinion one way or another on it, for him he saw it as a personal liability.
“I have seen liabilities where administrators have delivered it and students had bad outcomes or parents haven’t agreed with things and then there is a personal lawsuit against educators,” he said. “I think there is some fear there among some of the people who do it. There are some thoughts there about protecting the safety of staff members from possible individual liabilities that may be happening if they have bruises on them and those types of things.”
The board hasn’t made any decisions yet on changes to the Student Code of Contact as some things were put back to the review committee to bring back to the board at a latter date, Durrance said.
School Board Member Donna Howerton said it doesn’t seem like the district is really using corporal punishment and she doesn’t have a problem leaving it in the Code.
“There needs to be consequences, but I guess no administrator wants to be put in that position,” she said, in agreeing to remove it from the Code.
Also, the Student Training Alternative to Suspension Program (STATS) will be removed from the Code of Conduct. The School Board was informed that the students who were assigned to it did not attend last school year and the group who offered the instructors was no longer providing them to the District.
Students who were enrolled in the STATS Program served Individualized Study Services (ISS) in lieu of Out of School Suspension. The students also attend, with a parent, a prescribed number of Monday evening seminars with topics such as anger management, moral reasoning skills and peer pressure.
District Director of Safety and Security Timothy Leeseburg explained the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) provided the instructors and courses for the program, but zero students attended last year.