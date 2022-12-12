Avon Park proposed tower

A proposed monopole communication tower is depicted in this photo of the Sheriff’s Office substation in Avon Park. The proposed tower is to the left of the taller tower that is behind the centerline of the building.

AVON PARK — A 95-foot monopole tower is proposed to be erected in downtown Avon Park to improve cellular service and for other communication uses.

The agenda for today’s City Council meeting states that CitySwitch seeks to lease City property behind the former police station, which now houses the Sheriff’s Office North District substation at 304 W. Pleasant Ave.

