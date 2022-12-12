AVON PARK — A 95-foot monopole tower is proposed to be erected in downtown Avon Park to improve cellular service and for other communication uses.
The agenda for today’s City Council meeting states that CitySwitch seeks to lease City property behind the former police station, which now houses the Sheriff’s Office North District substation at 304 W. Pleasant Ave.
CitySwitch has looked at several other sites in and around the City and have determined this is the best location to improve wireless coverage in the Avon Park area.
Jeff Schumucker with Central Florida Regional Planning Council said there would need to be a zoning change and suggested it would be best to rezone it to Plan Unit Development, as they only want to lease a portion of this property.
The agenda included the following details/history:
• Cellphone carriers identified a need for improved wireless coverage in and around downtown Avon Park.
• Previously considered space on CSX railyard and along railroad right-of-way.
• Based on discussions with City employees and regional planning commission, suggestion was to approach the City.
• Currently there are carrier commitments for the proposed 95-foot monopole tower from AT&T and DISH with space for two more carriers.
• If city has interest, CitySwitch will propose and negotiate a lease and work with planning commission on zoning.
According to AT&T, the coverage improvement and capacity relief site location is near mid-way between AT&T’s existing sites that are separated by 6.3 miles.
The Duke Energy power poles that were erected about three years ago to service Nucor Florida are about 110 feet tall.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said it seems like a great place for it, behind the Sheriff’s Office and near the railroad tracks.
They researched it and it is the best area for the best coverage, he said. There is an option for two other carriers to go on that pole, so theoretically Verizon and T-Mobile could get on there, too.
It won’t look much different than looking at the lines that were put up along the train tracks by Duke Energy for Nucor, Barnard said.
The regular meeting of the Avon Park City Council is at 6 p.m., today, 123 E. Pine Street, Avon Park.