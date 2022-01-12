Troy University honors students
TROY, Alabama — Troy University is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Provost’s List for the Fall Semester and Term 2 of the 2021-2022 academic year. Local students honored are Chanah Bobo of Lake Placid and Jade Sinness of Sebring.
Sebring Hills bingo
SEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will host bingo from 6-9 p.m. on Jan. 13, 20, and 27, at their clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Kitchen will be open based on attendance. Please call ahead. Open to the public. For information, call 863-382-1554.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade
SEBRING — Monday, Jan. 17, the Highlands County Citizens with Voices invite your group or organization to participate in the annual parade in honor of the birthday of Dr. King. Participants are to meet at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 126 S. Pine St. (just off East Center Avenue). March time is noon, marching through downtown Sebring around the Circle, and ending on the open field across from Bountiful Blessings Church. Annual Community Picnic immediately after parade. For more information and how to participate, call Ada McGowan at 863-381-5485.
Volunteers needed
SEBRING — Two free income tax preparation sites are looking for volunteers to assist in preparing and filing Federal and State income tax returns one or two days a week from February to mid-April at Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring and Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main Street in Avon Park. Both are VITA/TCE sites. Volunteers receive free tax preparation training with materials provided by the IRS. In addition to tax preparers, volunteers are also needed to sign in clients and help organize paperwork. For more information, call either of the two local coordinators; the Sebring site call Bill Shelton at 863-385-3802, and for the Avon Park site call Linda Pomeroy at 607-434-8208.
County to help Veterans
AVON PARK — To help more veterans and their family members in our community, Veterans Services Office staff will be holding hours at each of the three local libraries beginning this month. Every second Tuesday of each month, starting Jan. 11, VSO staff will be at the Lake Placid Memorial Library, 205 W. Interlake Blvd. from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. If you are a local veteran, family member of one, or know someone who is, and you need assistance, please call 863-402-6623.
Palms Foundation annual meeting
SEBRING — The Palms Foundation of Sebring, Inc. will hold their annual business meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Palms Foundation office at 342 Poinsettia Ave., Suite 206. A summary of the Foundation’s 2021 activities and a slate of 2022 officers and board members will be presented and approved. For more information, call the Palms Foundation office, 863-314-9400.
Highlands Band performs
AVON PARK — The Highlands County Concert Band celebrates 45 years of great music. They will perform a “Ring in The New Year” concert Thursday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College. The band is directed by Tony Juliano. Pre-show entertainment is by The Skylarks. Tickets are $9 and are available from band members or at the door. For more information, call 863-386-0855.
Moose big breakfast
AVON PARK — Moose Lodge 2494 will host an $8 all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is the first and third Sunday every month and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit with gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public. All proceeds for Moose Legion Fund.
Masons BBQ chicken lunch
SEBRING — Sebring Masons Lodge 249 will serve an all-you-can-eat barbecue chicken lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, for $10 each. The menu is chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and beverage. The dining room is open, and take out is available. The Lodge is on the corner of Home Avenue and Sebring Parkway.
County to help veterans
SEBRING — To help more veterans and their family members in the community, Veterans Services Office staff will be holding hours at each of the three local libraries beginning this month. Every third Tuesday of each month, starting Jan. 18, VSO staff will be at the Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. If you are a local veteran, family member of one, or know someone who is, and you need assistance, call 863-402-6623.
Coin Club meets
SEBRING — The Ridge Coin Club of Sebring will hold a meeting Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the Sebring Welcome Center, 227 U.S. 27 N. Members and nonmembers are welcome to attend. There will be a presentation on Liberty Seated quarters (1838–1891). Social distancing will be exercised, and you will need to bring and wear a mask if you have not been fully vaccinated.
LakeSharks phlockingSEBRING — The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club will have their January Phlocking from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, at Caddy Shack Bar and Grill, 3122 Golfview Rd. Entertainment will be provided by John Patti. The club will be collecting donations for Heartland Horses to sponsor a horse or horses for 2022. The public is welcome.
Butterfly Club to meetSEBRING — The Central Florida Butterfly and Pollinators Club will hold its monthly meeting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Bert Harris Agriculture Center, 4509 George Blvd. The topic will be the Zebra Longwing Butterfly. Everyone is welcome.
County to help veteransAVON PARK — To help more veterans and their family members in our community, Veterans Services Office staff will be holding hours at each of the three local libraries beginning this month. Every fourth Tuesday of each month, starting Jan. 25, VSO staff will be at the Avon Park Public Library, 100 N. Museum Ave. from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. If you are a local veteran, family member of one, or know someone who is, and you need assistance, please call 863-402-6623.
Biscuits and gravy breakfastSEBRING — Sebring Hills Association will host a Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, at their Clubhouse, 200 Lark Ave. Admission is $5 for members, $6 for non-members. Open to the public. For information, call 863-382-1554.
Wakarusa, Indiana reunionSEBRING — On Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. the people who have called Wakarusa home are invited to attend a reunion at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. Current and former residents of Wakarusa are invited. For more information, call 574-862-2697.
Community conversationSEBRING — Emmanuel United Church of Christ will discuss LGBTQIA issues on Monday, Feb. 7, at 3115 Hope St. (at the corner of Hammock Rd and Hope Street). For further information, contact Rev. George Miller at 863-214-4101 or gmiller@euccfl.org.
North Liberty, Indiana reunionSEBRING — North Liberty, Walkerton, Indiana including Greene Township, Tyner snowbird lunch will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square. For more information, call 574-261-5464.
West Virginia annual reunionSEBRING — Saturday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Homers Smorgasbord, 1000 Sebring Square, (on Sebring Parkway). For details, call Bill Fowler 304-545-4358.
Highlands Concert Band rehearsalsSEBRING — The Highlands County Band rehearses every Monday at 7 p.m. under the direction of Tony Juliano at the Sebring High School band room. All musicians are welcome. For more information, call 863-386-0855.