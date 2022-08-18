Democratic Women to hold Tea
SEBRING — The Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County will hold a Suffragette Tea on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 2-4 p.m. at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). Four women will impersonate leading suffragists. Guitarist Dan Smith will provide music and entertainment. Donation is $20. To RSVP, contact Linda Moffitt at 702-290-3657 or Millie Grime at 863-273-0459.
Orchid Society to meet
SEBRING — The Orchid Society of Highlands County will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. The location is Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). All orchid enthusiasts of all skill levels are welcome. For more information, contact Susie Whitehead at 863-381-0522 or www.orchidsocietyhighlands.org.
”Wele” Youth Leadership Council
LAKE PLACID — The “Wele” Youth Leadership Council, a project of the Highway Park Neighborhood Council, hosts its second “Wele” Youth Camp for 30 students (ninth to 12th grades) from throughout Highlands County from Friday to Sunday, Aug. 26-28, at the Lake Placid Camp & Conference Center (2665 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid). The program includes overnight camp (Friday and Saturday), workshops, sports and fun-filled activities to improve problem solving skills, build confidence, and teamwork. The program is supported by Highlands County Sheriff’s COPS/ADAPT program, Pro Bass Shops, and other fine sponsors/donors. To donate or sponsor ($80) per teen, write HPNC, P O Box 1678, Lake Placid, Fl 33862. For more information, call 863-318-7481.