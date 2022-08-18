Democratic Women to hold Tea

SEBRING — The Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County will hold a Suffragette Tea on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 2-4 p.m. at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 3115 Hope St. (off Hammock Road). Four women will impersonate leading suffragists. Guitarist Dan Smith will provide music and entertainment. Donation is $20. To RSVP, contact Linda Moffitt at 702-290-3657 or Millie Grime at 863-273-0459.

