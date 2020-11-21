‘Let It Grow’ rescheduled
SEBRING — The Master Gardeners’ “Let it Grow” Garden Festival and Plant Sale scheduled for this weekend has been rescheduled for March 6, 2021. Between now and then we are having two more monthly plant sales by appointment. Gardeners are following all COVID-19 guidelines. The next one is on Dec. 8. Call the office at 863-402-6540 for reservations.
Santa and Mrs. Claus holiday photos
AVON PARK — Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for a meet and greet from Dec. 1-23 at the Hotel Jacaranda, 19 E. Main St. in Avon Park. Share the holiday joy with family and friends. Bring your camera and snap a photo with Santa, Mrs. Claus and their sleigh. Santa’s sleigh will provide appropriate social distance spacing between Mr. and Mrs. Claus and photo guests. Times are from 5-7 p.m. Sunday to Friday and 6-8 p.m. on Saturday.
Christmas in the Highlands toy drive
SEBRING — Christmas in the Highlands 2020 will hold a Toy Drive & Box Collection Contest. Grand prize will be the right to be Santa Clause at this year’s Christmas event and $100 gift card. Judging will be by CITH board members on overall presentation, Christmas Spirit and donations. For more information, contact Joseph Stubblefield at 913-832-0095 or teamjesuswins@gmail.com or Armor-Radio.com.
‘A Season of Hope’ event
SEBRING — Christmas in the Highlands (CITH) will help provide Christmas gifts for disadvantaged and homeless families in six counties: Highlands, Okeechobee, Henry, Polk, Desoto and Hardee. CITH is anticipating a large turn out and we are preparing for 2,100 children and their families to attend this drive-through event. Due to high volume there will not be a sign-up this year and instead is first come first served. Event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until gifts run out) on Thursday, Dec. 24, at Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road in Sebring. For more information, contact Joseph Stubblefield at 913-832-0095 or email teamjesuswins@gmail.com. Donations can be dropped off at our office on Tuesday or Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. at 131 E. Center Ave. in Sebring.
16th annual Rudolph Roundup
SEBRING — Pepper Natural Health and Wellness will be collecting for their 16th annual Rudolph Roundup Toy Drive now through Friday, Dec. 4. All toys will be donated to Heartland For Children. Toys can be dropped off at the office by Friday, Dec. 4, at 2827 Alt. U.S. 27 South in Sebring.