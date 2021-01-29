Liberty, Indiana luncheon
SEBRING — North Liberty, Walkerton, Indiana including Greene Township and Tryner, snowbird luncheon will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square in Sebring. For more information, call 574-261-5464.
Marshall County Days canceled
SEBRING — The Marshall County Days of Indiana that were scheduled for February at Homer’s Restaurant in Sebring have been canceled due to COVID.
Wakarusa reunion canceled
SEBRING — The Wakarusa, Indiana reunion has been canceled for this February. Plan on Feb. 1, 2022, at Homer’s Restaurant.
Steuben County lunch canceled
SEBRING — The Steuben County, Indiana luncheon scheduled for Feb. 23 at Homer’s Buffet has been canceled.
Wordsmiths to meet
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Wordsmiths will meet each Friday from 1-4 p.m. at the Avon Park Public Library, 100 N. Museum Ave. This is a critique group featuring nonfiction and fiction of all genres – no porn please. The meeting is open to writers 18 and older. For more information, email vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Senior Zumba class offered
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club will now have a Senior Zumba Class beginning Feb. 1 from 10-11:30 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, at Sebring Recreation Club, 333 Pomegranate Ave. in Sebring. Cost is $3 per session; club membership required at $30 per year. For more information, call 863-385-2966.