Lane closure on Sebring Parkway
SEBRING — Starting Feb. 18, the northbound lane on Sebring Parkway between Desoto Road and Youth Care Lane will be closed for approximately six weeks. In addition, Friday, Feb. 19, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Southbound lanes on Sebring Parkway between Desoto Road and Youth Care Lane will also be closed for road striping. Please follow all posted detour signs for southbound traffic Friday evening. The route will take drivers east on Youth Care Lane, north on Rainbow Avenue, east on Howard Street, south on Orange Blossom Avenue, east on Peters Road, south on Desoto City Road, then west on Desoto Road to get back to Sebring Parkway. The detour route for northbound traffic is west on Desoto Road, north on U.S. 27, north on Sebring Drive to Lakeview Drive, and then east on Kenilworth Boulevard to get back to Sebring Parkway.
Kindergarten open house
SEBRING — Walker Memorial Academy will hold its annual “Kindergarten Roundup” on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 1525 W. Avon Blvd. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3131, ext. 201, to register and get tickets for one parent and one child to attend an interactive one-hour session. Select either to attend at 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. Space is limited as social distancing is practiced. You must wear a mask. Cowgirls and Buckaroos must be 5 years old before Aug. 15. For financial assistance, check out StepUpForStudents.org.
Amvets pancake breakfast
SEBRING — Amvets Sons Post 21 will host a pancake breakfast from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Post, 623 U.S. 27 South in Sebring. Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes and biscuits and gravy for a donation of $6.
Sea turtle painting class
LAKE PLACID — The Caladium Co-Op will host Jeni Novak’s next no drawing or painting experience necessary class “Sea Turtle” from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 at the Caladium Co-op, 132 Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Participants will create “Sea Turtles,” learning to paint two turtles swimming through sun rays and ocean coral. Class is $35 and all supplies are included. Register and pay at the Co-Op. For more information, call the Co-Op at 863-699-5940 or contact Jeni Novak at theartstudiojn@gmail.com or 863-273-9098.
Moose AYCE breakfast
AVON PARK — Moose Lodge 2494 will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at 1318 W. Bell St. Breakfast is the first and third Sunday every month for $6 and includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuit w/gravy, hash browns, pancakes, coffee and juice. Open to the public and all proceeds for Moose Legion Fund.
Beginners drawing class
SEBRING — The Highlands Art League is pleased to announce a beginning drawing course from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 and will run every Saturday through March 13, at the Highlands Museum of the Arts (MoTA), 351 W. Center Ave. in Sebring. International award-winning artist Beverly Marshall will be teaching a unique series of drawing classes for beginning artists. The cost of each class is $135 for members and $150 for non-members. All supplies are included in the cost. To sign up for the class, call 863-385-5312 or visit their website at highlandsartleague.org.
Masons BBQ chicken lunch
SEBRING — Sebring Masons Lodge 249 will serve a delicious all-you-can-eat barbecue chicken lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, for $10 each. The menu is chicken, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and beverage. The dining room is available for limited seating; take out is available and preferred. The Lodge is located on the corner of Home Avenue and Sebring Parkway.
Steuben County lunch canceled
SEBRING — The Steuben County, Indiana luncheon scheduled for Feb. 23 at Homers Buffet has been canceled.