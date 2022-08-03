Free immunization clinic

SEBRING — The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County will give free required school entry vaccinations at their Back to School Fast Track Immunization Clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Health Department, 7205 S. George Blvd. No appointment needed, just walk in. Parents must be present. Bring current shot record. For more information, call 863-382-7272 or 863-382-7204.

