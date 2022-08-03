SEBRING — The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County will give free required school entry vaccinations at their Back to School Fast Track Immunization Clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Health Department, 7205 S. George Blvd. No appointment needed, just walk in. Parents must be present. Bring current shot record. For more information, call 863-382-7272 or 863-382-7204.
K through 12 shot requirements: four or five doses DTaP; three doses Hep B; three, four, or five does Polio; two doses MMR; and two doses VZV.
Seventh grade requirements: one dose of TDAP and an updated DH 680 form.
11 years and up recommended shots: Menactra (Meningitis); Bexsero (MenB); HPV (boys and girls); Hep A.
Highlands Republican Women
SEBRING — The next meeting of the Highlands Republican Women is Wednesday, Aug. 3, at noon at The Deep South Restaurant, 3750 U.S. 27 North, Suite 2A. Men are welcome. Please RSVP by calling 863-633-0375.
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 will hold a “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive now through Aug. 5. The Elks ask that the community help fill the bus with supplies that will be donated to the children of the community. Supplies can be dropped off at the Elks Lounge at the Lodge, 200 County Road 621 East, from 1-7 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, call Cathy Keck at 863-441-3287.
SEBRING — On Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. until noon, the Lakeshore Mall Center Court, 901 U.S. 27 North, is holding a back-to-school event. The first 150 children there will get a bag filled with school supplies and goodies.
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Aug. 7 from 2:30-5:30 p.m., the VFW Post 9853 Auxiliary is sponsoring a fundraiser art event. A 9-by-12-inch canvas and all supplies are provided. Cost is $30. Open to the public. Location is at the Post, 75 N. Olivia Drive. For information and reservations, call 731-336-7810.
AVON PARK — On Monday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m., Walker Memorial Academy is hosting a free session “Discover Keys How to Optimize Your Brain.” Parents and children ages 14 and over are invited to attend this free session to learn how to enhance your intelligence. Learn how you can have a better brain and how YOU and your child can achieve peak mental performance. To save a spot for this free session, call Walker Memorial Academy at 863-453-3131, ext. 203. The event will be at Walker Memorial Academy, junior/senior classroom, 1525 W. Avon Blvd.
Tickets selling fast for Highlander banquet
SEBRING — Tickets are selling fast for the Aug. 18 banquet to honor the finalists of the 2022 Highlander Awards. The Highlander Awards is presented by the Highlands News-Sun and sponsored by Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center. The awards recognize publicly those people who deserve credit for what they do via nominations by our readers and county residents. The awards banquet will be held at Island View Restaurant at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. Only 40 tickets are still available. For information, call 863-385-6155, ext. 3075.
Car show and back to school drive
SEBRING — Innovative Fitness Studio will host a grand opening car show on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 2-6 p.m. at 209 U.S. 27 South. Cars, trucks and bikes are welcome. Registration is $5 for your car or bike. Each registration comes with one raffle ticket. Anyone donating school supplies will receive an extra raffle ticket with each donation. Additional tickets available for purchase. Awards will be given for Best of Show, Best Car, Best Truck, Best Bike and more. Classic 50/50 raffle. There will be food trucks and a DJ. To pre-register, visit Innovative Fitness Studio.