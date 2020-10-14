Ridin’ with Biden event
SEBRING — The Democratic Executive Committee of Highlands County will host the Ridin’ With Biden caravan event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. The caravan will meet at Democratic HQ, 4216 Sebring Parkway, at 9 a.m. to prepare and decorate vehicles. Local candidates, Allen Ellison, Linda Tripp and Bobbie Smith-Powell will be on hand between 9 and 10 a.m. to meet and greet participants. The caravan will depart from our headquarters at 10 a.m. and visit neighborhood shopping malls and strips, downtown areas and the like, talking to voters, sharing information on Biden’s vision, the Democratic platform and local candidates.