Heartland LakeSharks
SEBRING — Due to the high COVID numbers, the planned Jan. 24 Phlocking is canceled.
Steuben County lunch canceled
SEBRING — The Steuben County, Indiana luncheon scheduled for Feb. 23 at Homers Buffet has been canceled.
Senior Zumba class offered
SEBRING — The Sebring Recreation Club will now have a Senior Zumba Class beginning Feb. 1 from 10-11:30 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, at Sebring Recreation Club, 333 Pomegranate Ave. in Sebring. Cost is $3 per session; club membership required at $30 per year. For more information, call 863-385-2966.
Scribblers to meet
SEBRING — Scribblers & Scribes writing group will have their next meeting from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Sebring Public Library, 319 W. Center Ave. to share work and review. Social distancing will be practiced. Larry Bates will give instruction on writing styles. The group meets the first and third Wednesday of each month.
Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge
SEBRING — The Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge will be meeting in the front parking lot of the Kenilworth Lodge on the third Thursday each month of 2021 from 10-11 a.m. Discussion topics include 100th anniversary of the county and the founding of Sebring. For more information or to become a member, call 863-659-1640 or send an email to jorjaleigh17@gmail.com.
Women in Action event
SEBRING — Women in Action invites the public to its event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at Florida Barn Weddings and Events, 3511 Skipper Road in Sebring. There will be raffles and prizes. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks included. Tickets are $25 and available at eventbrite.com/e/women-in-action-tickets. Donate a baby or mom-to-be item and receive $5 next event. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Choices Family Resource Centers. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
Widow support group
SEBRING — Ladies of a Loss (LOL) will be meeting the last Monday of the month from 2-4 p.m. at Homer’s Restaurant at 1000 Sebring Square. No cost to join as a widow, you have paid the price of admission. Sharing God’s love and our sisters’ hearts will be enjoyed. Events and activities will be planned for the next month. Any questions, please call Donna Williams at 317-402-0914.
Heartland Bluegrass Bash
ARCADIA — The next Heartland Bluegrass Bash featuring Gulf Breeze, Heartland Jam Band and Duck Wallow Lane in concert with “Beginning Bluegrass’’ jam at 10 a.m. with the Bluegrass concert starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, at Craig’s RV Resort, 7895 NE Cubitis Ave, Arcadia. Admission to the Heartland Bluegrass Bash concert is free for members of the Heartland Bluegrass Music Association. A $7 per person donation is requested of non-members. Bring chairs for seating in the outdoor shaded pavilion, social distancing is easily done with the space available. No pets, alcohol or coolers in the audience area under the pavilion. Cash or checks only. Camping is close to the concert area. For more information, call 941-467-2051, email heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com or visit heartlandbluegrass.org.
Widow support group
SEBRING — Ladies of a Loss (LOL) will be meeting the last Monday of the month from 2-4 p.m. at Homer’s Restaurant at 1000 Sebring Square. No cost to join as a widow, you have paid the price of admission. Sharing God’s love and our sisters’ hearts will be enjoyed. Events and activities will be planned for the next month. Any questions, please call Donna Williams at 317-402-0914.
Free tax preparation
SEBRING — Sebring’s free Income tax preparation site will open in February to prepare and file Federal and State tax returns. Volunteers are trained and certified by the IRS. There are no age requirements or income restrictions. Tax preparation will be at Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring on each Monday and Wednesday, Feb. 1 through April 14 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Appointments can be made Monday-Friday now through Jan. 29 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Appointments can also be made on the tax preparation days. You cannot just walk in and wait your turn. Due to COVID-19 you must make an appointment in person at the times listed below. If you have questions or concerns call the Local Coordinator, Bill Shelton at 863-385-3802. Do not call the church as they are unable to help you with appointments or tax issues.
Wakarusa reunion canceled
SEBRING — The Wakarusa, Indiana reunion has been canceled for this February. Plan on Feb. 1, 2022, at Homer’s Restaurant.
Liberty, Indiana luncheon
SEBRING — North Liberty, Walkerton, Indiana including Greene Township and Tryner, snowbird luncheon will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Square in Sebring. For more information, call 574-261-5464.
LP Garden Club meeting
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club plan to hold its February meeting at the Town Government Center on Feb. 10. Social at 11:30 a.m. and lunch at noon.
Valentine Paint Party
SEBRING — Secret Gardens Winery & Farm will host a Valentine Paint Party “Beach Vibes” from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, at Secret Gardens Winery & Farm, 8222 W. Josephine Road in Sebring. A professional artist walks you through the painting, while you enjoy wine for purchase, music and quality time with your special someone. The two of you paint separate canvases that create one image when placed together. $30 per person includes all art supplies. Seating is limited for social distancing. Proceeds benefit Ridge Area Arc. Call 86-452-1295 for tickets.